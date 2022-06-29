Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,333,602 shares.The stock last traded at $57.41 and had previously closed at $58.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

