RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $219.12 and last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 38897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.79.

Specifically, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,557 shares of company stock valued at $154,907,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RH by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RH by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in RH by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in RH by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

