Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $51,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 95.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 96,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 212,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Okta by 4.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,058. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

