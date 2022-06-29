Richelieu Gestion PLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 456,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,667,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.