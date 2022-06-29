Richelieu Gestion PLC Takes $32,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,643. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.