Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.91) to GBX 5,730 ($70.30) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,905.07.
Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 195,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
