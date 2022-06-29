Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.91) to GBX 5,730 ($70.30) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,905.07.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 195,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

