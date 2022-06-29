Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,411 shares of company stock worth $89,152,520 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 236,740 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.