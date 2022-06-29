Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.07). 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market cap of £14.66 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.66.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

