Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RBN opened at GBX 85 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.62. Robinson has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.63 ($1.65).

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

