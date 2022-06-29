Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON RBN opened at GBX 85 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.62. Robinson has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.63 ($1.65).
