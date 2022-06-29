Rory B. Riggs Sells 30,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,783,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,222. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.