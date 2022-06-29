Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $21.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESTE. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

ESTE stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 2.14. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,419,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

