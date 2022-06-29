RS Group (LON:RS1) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.42) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 885.50 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($9.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.00).

In related news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.94), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($107,924.23). Also, insider Alex Baldock bought 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($23,073.98).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

