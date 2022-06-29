Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $639,389.53 and $691.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.41 or 0.05455265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00264682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00589376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00519715 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,020,324 coins and its circulating supply is 38,903,011 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

