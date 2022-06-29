Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Up 2.2%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.95. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $8.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $16,131,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.