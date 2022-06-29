Safe Price Reaches $13.76 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Safe has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $286.79 million and approximately $408,896.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $13.76 or 0.00068623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

