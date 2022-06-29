SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1,878.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,066.66 or 0.99971777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00224521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00239113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00114752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00075575 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

