Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,846 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

