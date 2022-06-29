Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.89. 120,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.46. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

