Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Set to Split on Friday, July 1st

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

