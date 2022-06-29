Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Reduced by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 49,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,132. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.