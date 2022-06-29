Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,132. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

