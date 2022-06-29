Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06.

