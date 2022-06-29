Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,309 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $33,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

