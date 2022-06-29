Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

SAIC stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

