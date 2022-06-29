Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 23,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,201,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $327,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $536,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

