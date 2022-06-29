ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $9.63 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $4,654.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003964 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,101,052 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.