Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 247000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$7.38 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Get Sego Resources alerts:

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.