SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,255.14

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,255.14 ($15.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,023.50 ($12.56). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,033.50 ($12.68), with a volume of 3,335,779 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($18.95) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.19).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,123.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,253.65. The firm has a market cap of £12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,808.80). Also, insider Andy Harrison purchased 40,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($487,260.61).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

