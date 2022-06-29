SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $72,045.24 and $64.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,057.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.07 or 0.05574353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00260035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00599145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00075798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00517395 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

