Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $17.10

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $15.50. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 15,116 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.40 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

