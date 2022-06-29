Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €87.34 ($92.91) and last traded at €90.10 ($95.85). 47,138 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €90.64 ($96.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on SAE. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, June 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €136.00 ($144.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

