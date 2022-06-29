Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 152954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 280.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

