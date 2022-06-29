Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,380 ($90.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 5,740 ($70.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,800 ($107.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £466.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,727.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,418.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,472.01.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($88.46), for a total value of £72,100 ($88,455.40). Also, insider David Cicurel acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($102.13) per share, for a total transaction of £333 ($408.54).

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.