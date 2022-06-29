Short Interest in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Expands By 251.2%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 251.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $319,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSAC stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

