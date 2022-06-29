Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 206.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,000 shares, an increase of 206.7% from the May 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBBPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

