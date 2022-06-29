Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 169.0%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 25.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $64.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.658 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

