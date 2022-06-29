Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Grows By 257.6%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 257.6% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

