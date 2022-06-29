Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 90.9%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $$11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.40.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)
