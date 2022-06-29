Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 90.9%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $$11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.40.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

