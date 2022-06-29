Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Decreases By 76.8%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. MDxHealth has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday, April 29th.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

