Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declines By 99.9%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,406. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind purchased 5,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

