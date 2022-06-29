Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Decreases By 99.2%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.