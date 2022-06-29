Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Decreases By 99.2%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nocopi Technologies (NNUP)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.