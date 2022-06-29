Short Interest in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Decreases By 93.2%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the May 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PEI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,424. The company has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.