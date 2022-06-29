Short Interest in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Decreases By 93.2%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the May 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,424. The company has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 485,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

