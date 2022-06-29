Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Declines By 94.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 1,874,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Santos stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 215,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,990. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.
About Santos
