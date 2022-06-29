Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Declines By 94.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 1,874,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Santos stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 215,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,990. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

