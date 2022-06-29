Short Interest in SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Grows By 307.9%

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 307.9% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SGD stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 87,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,258. SGD has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get SGD alerts:

SGD Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.