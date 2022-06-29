Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Expands By 238.1%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HIX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,524. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 232,525.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

