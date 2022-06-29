Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Expands By 238.1%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HIX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,524. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
