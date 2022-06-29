Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €69.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €69.40 ($73.83) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of SHL stock traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €47.72 ($50.77). 953,666 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €43.49 ($46.27) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($71.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

