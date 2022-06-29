Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 18270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

SMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$165.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

