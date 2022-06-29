SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 88,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,875,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $841.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. Research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 109,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.