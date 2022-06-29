Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 21,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,039. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

