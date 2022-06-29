Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE F traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,863,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

